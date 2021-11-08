The fourth Samsung Hope School initiated construction in Lạng Sơn

Samsung Vietnam started construction of its fourth Samsung Hope School project in northern province of Lạng Sơn. — Photo courtesy of Samsung LẠNG SƠN — Samsung Vietnam has started construction of the Samsung Hope School project at Trung Cấp village, Mai Pha commune, Lạng Sơn Province. This is the fourth school in the chain of Samsung Hope School in Việt Nam, after Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên and Bắc Giang. The project was implemented after the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Samsung Vietnam, the Department of Foreign Affairs of Lạng Sơn Province and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) took place on July 31, 2021. Samsung Hope School in Lạng Sơn will be built on an area of 7,409sq.m including a two-storey classroom building, a welfare building, a multi-purpose building, football field and outdoor play areas. The expenditure for renovation, construction of facilities, procurement of equipment and project implementation management cost is more than VNĐ8 billion sponsored by Samsung Vietnam. It is expected that after being completed in 2022, the school will be the place to implement the “Child Development Programme (CDP)” for about 300 disadvantaged students from primary to junior high school in Lạng Sơn. The CDP not only provides… Read full this story

