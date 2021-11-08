The fourth Samsung Hope School initiated construction in Lạng Sơn

Samsung Vietnam started construction of its fourth Samsung Hope School project in northern province of Lạng Sơn. — Photo courtesy of Samsung LẠNG SƠN — Samsung Vietnam has started construction of the Samsung Hope School project at Trung Cấp village, Mai Pha commune, Lạng Sơn Province. This is the fourth school in the chain of Samsung Hope School in Việt Nam, after Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên and Bắc Giang. The project was implemented after the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Samsung Vietnam, the Department of Foreign Affairs of Lạng Sơn Province and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) took place on July 31, 2021. Samsung Hope School in Lạng Sơn will be built on an area of 7,409sq.m including a two-storey classroom building, a welfare building, a multi-purpose building, football field and outdoor play areas. The expenditure for renovation, construction of facilities, procurement of equipment and project implementation management cost is more than VNĐ8 billion sponsored by Samsung Vietnam. It is expected that after being completed in 2022, the school will be the place to implement the “Child Development Programme (CDP)” for about 300 disadvantaged students from primary to junior high school in Lạng Sơn. The CDP not only provides… Read full this story
- Jalen Mitchell hopes to continue family legacy of winning state titles at St. Martinville
- Samsung's Lee: Tainted titan who built a global tech giant
- Samsung's Lee: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
- Superman & Lois: Clark Kent takes son Jordan to the Fortress of Solitude where he learns of Krypton
- Samsung eager to develop R&D centre in Hanoi
- Commentary: Disruption is coming for Singapore business schools
- 'You have been our miracle': Ayda Field and Robbie Williams celebrate son Beau's first birthday with sweet family snaps from their Swiss mansion
- 'It amazes me what must go through his mind': Katie Price shares heartwarming note her son Harvey, 18, wrote to NHS staff thanking them for giving him the Covid vaccine
- 'He's home and safe': Katie Price reveals son Harvey, 18, is 'well' after reaction to COVID jab saw him rushed to hospital with high temperature... as she urges others to get vaccinated
- ‘There’s still hope he can live a normal life’
The fourth Samsung Hope School initiated construction in Lạng Sơn have 372 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.