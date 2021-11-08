Thái Nguyên helps enterprises through pandemic turbulence

Garment products are made by workers of TNG Investment and Trading Co in Thái Nguyên Province. — Photo sotaichinh.thainguyen.gov.vn Thu Trà HÀ NỘI — The northeastern province of Thái Nguyên has established a special task force to remove difficulties for local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by the provincial People’s Committee chairman Trịnh Việt Hùng, the task force gathers representatives from the province’s departments of planning and investment; finance; labour, invalids and social affairs, as well as the provincial Industrial Zones Authority and relevant departments and branches. The task force will proactively address difficulties the business community has been facing amid the pandemic, thereby drawing up measures to help them weather the storm. In order to ensure its maximum operational efficiency, the task force will also team up with leaders of sectors and organisations and business associations to remove obstacles for local firms. The launch of the task force is among measures the province has come up with, besides policies supporting businesses from assorted economic sectors that were affected by COVID-19 following the principle of being quick, efficient, and for the right people. Thái Nguyên is one of the localities that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the long-lasting impact has also caused many difficulties for over 7,800 enterprises in the province such as rising shipping costs, increasing… Read full this story

