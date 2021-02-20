Supply chain disruptions draw Japanese interest in shift to Vietnam

Japanese enterprises are interested in Vietnamese supporting industry products The M-Tech Osaka 2021 is one of the largest annual exhibitions of mechanical engineering, support industries and machining techniques in Japan. This year’s exhibition included participation by many big brand manufacturers from industrial powers around the world such as the UK, France, Germany, the US, the Republic of Korea, and China, presenting a good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to introduce products and seek cooperation opportunities to participate in the global value chain. At the same time, the show provided Vietnamese enterprises with access to advanced production technologies and techniques. The booth of the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan drew a large number of visitors during the three-day event. Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Japan Ta Duc Minh said that with the support from the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, many Vietnamese enterprises had the opportunity to attend this year's exhibition to introduce products, find business cooperation opportunities and deal directly with foreign partners, thereby contributing to the development of Vietnam’s supporting industry. According to economic experts, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 disrupted parts of the supply chain, leading many Japanese businesses to shift the entire or part of… Read full this story

