Stronger incentives needed to encourage Vietnamese intellectuals to return home: official

Students participate in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) class in an elementary school in central Nghệ An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Bích Huệ According to the Ministry of Education and Training, Việt Nam needs to have 7,300 more lecturers with a doctoral degree and over 300 more with a master's degree in culture, arts and sports. This is part of Project 89 on enhancing the capacity of lecturers and managers in tertiary education institutions to meet the requirements on fundamental and comprehensive reforms in education. Project 89 was approved by the Prime Minister on January 18, 2019. In 2021, as many as 165 institutions registered to send 1,277 staff to study doctorates under Project 89. Among them, 360 lecturers are sent to be trained abroad. It is expected that by 2022, as many as 1,308 will be sent to study for a doctorate under Project 89. In a recent interview with Giáo Dục Việt Nam (Việt Nam's Education) online magazine, Director of the Higher Education Department under the MoET Nguyễn Thu Thuỷ shared her thoughts about incentives and policies to encourage Vietnamese intellectuals to return home after finishing studies abroad to contribute to the country. What are the policies being used to retain…

