Stock market remains bullish for the rest of 2021

A man looking at a stock trading board on a laptop. — Photo vietnamplus.vn Viet Nam's benchmark VN-Index is expected to fluctuate in a range of 1,380-1,480 points in November, boosted by higher vaccination coverage, recovery of the economy and stimulus packages. The Vietnamese stock market ended last month at 1,447.27 points, representing growth of 7.6 per cent compared to the beginning of October and 22.4 per cent for the year. A report from VNDirect Securities Corporation said that cash flows continued to run into small-cap stocks in October, while divesting from large- and medium-cap stocks. However, the securities firm expects that cash flows will return to large- and medium-cap stocks in November after the VN-Index hit new historical highs and formed short-term rallies. Given good signs such as the reopening of the economy, the higher percentage of vaccinations and stimulus packages, the stock market's outlook is expected to be positive. Speaking during an online webinar launched by VNDirect earlier this month, Tran Khanh Hien, Research Director of VNDirect, said about three macro indicators that investors would need to pay attention to in the last two months of the year. The first is the PMI index, which reflects whether enterprises'…

