Specialised credit card to help businesses manage fuel costs effectively

An HDBank's transaction office in HCM City. HDBank’s credit card line for buying petroleum will help businesses easily manage fuel costs most conveniently. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — With a credit limit of up to VNĐ3 billion (US$131,700), HDBank’s credit card line for buying petroleum will help businesses easily manage fuel costs most conveniently. Issued online quickly and conveniently, HDBank credit cards specialising in petroleum payment for businesses also offer many incentives such as 100 per cent unsecured loan at 12 per cent annual interest, 45 days interest-free credit and unlimited number of supplementary cards. Meant for paying for fuel at petrol stations, the card will help businesses easily track and control spending as the daily fuel costs will be notified via messaging and transaction statements. Gasoline payment is an essential daily need for businesses, especially those that use various kinds of vehicles. But petroleum transactions are still mainly paid in cash or on credit and checking the purchases is done manually. These traditional payment methods pose a lot of inconvenience for vehicle owners and businesses such as difficulty in controlling the actual purchase of petrol, time and effort needed for checking and comparing debts and… Read full this story

