Sơn La combines tourism and agriculture

Nguyễn Thu Hiền The northern province of Sơn La has formed organic fruit planting areas combined with tourism services. Beside typical tourism products like relaxing destinations at resorts and spiritual tours to pagodas, temples and historical relics, Sơn La has its own attractions for youngsters. Tourists who like to post photos on social networks choose Sơn La to visit gardens of ripe flowers, orchid trees or fruit gardens while travellers who like adventure sports can visit Sơn La to experience cave exploring or mountain climbing. Locals in Noong Xôm Village, Hát Lót Commune, Mai Sơn District of Sơn La Province harvest grapefruits. Photo baodulich.net.vn “I often pass this area, so I can see the big change in the scenery of the locality,” said Đoàn Văn Lâm, a bus driver. Previous deserted land along hills and mountains along National Highway No 6 has been coated with the green colour of valuable fruit trees like longan, passion fruit, and avocado, mango and grapefruit, he said. One of the most popular destinations is Hạ Đen grape garden in Híp Village, Chiềng Ngần Commune, Sơn La City, where tourists can take photos and pick grapes. “I have visited grape gardens in the central province of Ninh Thuận,” said visitor… Read full this story

