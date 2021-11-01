Students in Grades 5, 6, 9, 10 and 12, from the city’s 18 suburban districts and townships, will return to school on November 8. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Schools in Hà Nội’s suburban districts and townships will reopen for in-person learning on November 8, according to the city’s People’s Committee. Students in Grades 5, 6, 9, 10 and 12, from the city’s 18 suburban districts and townships, will be the first to return to in-person classes. The remaining grades, and students from the inner city, will continue learning online for now. K indergartens will remain closed too. The decision was made on Monday. These districts and townships are at low and medium pandemic risk. The Department of Education and Training said schools with students living in different areas of the city must monitor the local regulations of where their students reside, as they may differ from those that apply to the school. Schools are required to meet the safety requirements issued by the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health. They must make plans to ensure the distance between students and the number of students in each class. Teachers who have not received two doses of the… Read full this story

Some Hà Nội schools to resume in-classroom teaching from November 8 have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.