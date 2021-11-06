Solutions to ensure dual goal of HCMC

Production at Nha Be Garment Corporation. (Photo: SGGP) The problem of increasing production costs The Southern Institute of Social Sciences surveyed businesses to have a quick assessment of the first stage of the economic recovery and development process in HCMC. Thereby, it also promptly reflects basic and urgent issues from reality and provides policy feedback in a specific way. HCMC has issued a set of criteria, including ten groups, to assess safety standards in Covid-19 prevention at production facilities. The government also issued many policies to support businesses to overcome difficulties. These are necessary actions for businesses to recover and develop. However, many enterprises evaluate that, in reality, many criteria have low feasibility. Specifically, the issues include negative Covid-19 test before going to work; the density of 4 square meters per worker and a distance of 2 meters per employee at the workplace; having a contract with a medical unit or a full-time medical staff or the three-on-site model; controlling the circulation and accommodation of workers. The above requirements have caused production costs to hike too much, or these requirements are hard to meet in practice. At the same time, they reflect the safe approach but pay little attention to… Read full this story

