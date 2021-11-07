A transaction at Military Bank (MBB) in Hà Nội. (MBB) rose 0.5 per cent last week. — Photo courtesy of MBB HÀ NỘI — Analysts from securities companies said that there is still room for the VN-Index to increase this week but the index’s gaining momentum will be narrowed. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) ended last week at 1,456.51 points, up 8.17 points, or 0.56 per cent. It had gained a total of 0.85 per cent last week. An average of 1.1 billion shares were traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth VNĐ32 trillion (US$1.4 billion). On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index inched up 5.22 points, or 1.24 per cent, to end last Friday at 427.64 points. "After VN-Index surpassed 1,400 points, investor sentiment in the past week remained quite positive. However, short-term profit-taking also started to appear, so the index’s gaining momentum will somewhat be narrowed," said Vietcombank Securities Co Ltd (VCBS). "Technical indicators show that some stocks are in overbought territory, a term that analysts use to refer to stocks that are traded above intrinsic value, which could cause oversupply. The market becomes stronger… Read full this story

Shares to continue gains but in narrow range have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.