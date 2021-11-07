Shares to continue gains but in narrow range

A transaction at Military Bank (MBB) in Hà Nội. (MBB) rose 0.5 per cent last week. — Photo courtesy of MBB HÀ NỘI — Analysts from securities companies said that there is still room for the VN-Index to increase this week but the index’s gaining momentum will be narrowed. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) ended last week at 1,456.51 points, up 8.17 points, or 0.56 per cent. It had gained a total of 0.85 per cent last week. An average of 1.1 billion shares were traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth VNĐ32 trillion (US$1.4 billion). On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index inched up 5.22 points, or 1.24 per cent, to end last Friday at 427.64 points. "After VN-Index surpassed 1,400 points, investor sentiment in the past week remained quite positive. However, short-term profit-taking also started to appear, so the index’s gaining momentum will somewhat be narrowed," said Vietcombank Securities Co Ltd (VCBS). "Technical indicators show that some stocks are in overbought territory, a term that analysts use to refer to stocks that are traded above intrinsic value, which could cause oversupply. The market becomes stronger… Read full this story
