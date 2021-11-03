Novaland’s head office on Nguyễn Du, District 1, HCM City. NVL lost 2.7 per cent on Tuesday. Photo Novaland HÀ NỘI —Shares lost ground on Wednesday due to the sharp fall of large-cap and mid-caps in the real estate group, pressuring the overall market. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) lost 0.56 per cent to close at 1,444.30 points. The index had risen 0.94 per cent to close Tuesday at 1,452.46 points. The market’s breadth turned negative with 328 stocks declining, while 144 rose. Liquidity rose to a new record high with more than 1.5 billion shares traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ43.2 trillion (US$1.9 billion). The 30 biggest stocks tracking VN30-Index gained 0.61 per cent to 1,530.65 points. Thirteen in the VN30 basket increased, while 15 declined and two ended unchanged. In the VN-30 basket, the worst performers were Novaland (NVL), Vinhomes (VHM), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX) and Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH). Real estate and construction stocks witnessed a dramatic drop in prices as a series of large-cap stocks plunged such as Kinh Bắc City Development Holding Corporation (KBC), Hà Đô Group JSC (HDG), Nam Long Group (NLG), Hòa Bình Construction Group Joint Stock… Read full this story

Shares retreat as real estate stocks fall sharply have 219 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.