A customer fills up at a Petrolimex (PLX) gas station. PLX soared 7 per cent on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI Việt Nam’s stock market rebounded slightly on Wednesday thanks to the growth of petroleum stocks but the decline of large-caps in the banking group curbed the rise of indices. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained 0.24 per cent to end at 1,465.02 points. The index had lost 0.41 per cent to end Tuesday at 1,461.50 points. The market’s liquidity was positive with 258 stocks rising, while 194 slid. Investors poured over VNĐ29.7 trillion (US$1.3 billion) into the southern exchange, equivalent to a trading volume of 985.5 million shares. On HOSE, foreign investors were net sellers of VNĐ695 billion for the first time after five consecutive days of net buying, mainly focusing on Pan Group (PAN), Hoà Phát Group (HPG), Nam Long Group (NLG) and Vinamilk (VNM). The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index lost 0.22 per cent, to end at 1,523.79 points. Thirteen in the VN30 basket climbed, while 13 decreased and four stayed flat. Many stocks in the VN-30 basket lost ground and pressured the market, including Hoà Phát Group… Read full this story

Shares gain slightly on petroleum stocks have 245 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.