Season 3 of “Whose Chance?” reality show on jobs airs on VTV3

Season 3 of the reality TV show "Whose Chance?" (Cơ Hội Cho Ai?) is hosted by MC Thành Trung. Photo 24h.com.vn HCM CITY — Following the success of first two seasons, season 3 of the reality TV show on employment "Whose Chance?" (Cơ Hội Cho Ai?) is back with attractive interviews and job offers. The show, with an absence of audiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be aired on Việt Nam Television's channel 3 (VTV3) at noon every Saturday from November 6. Hosted by MC Thành Trung, it will feature real interviews and negotiations between candidates and C-suite level leaders from leading businesses and corporations in commercial, retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology, telecommunications, and media. The entertainment show connects employers and job seekers and offers opportunities for young talented people to get good jobs. This year candidates will appear on both online and offline channels to meet and present themselves to six leaders from top businesses for major positions with competitive salaries and benefits at their companies. In the first two seasons, 37 candidates got jobs with attractive salaries and benefits. The highest monthly offer was VNĐ68 million (US$3,000). — VNS

