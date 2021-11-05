SCG sales surge in Viet Nam through Q3

SCGP, the packaging business of SCG in Viet Nam, has implemented a number of technologies to assist with operations including mechanisation, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess, predict and improve production efficiency and product quality. — Photo courtesy of SCG Southeast Asian conglomerate SCG posted a sales revenue of over VND6.89 trillion (US$301 million) in the Vietnamese market in the third quarter, up 4 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to export sales from Thailand to Viet Nam. In Q3, SCG's total assets in Viet Nam topped $5.98 billion, an increase of 57 per cent year-on-year thanks to its chemicals business, according to the company’s business results published on Thursday. In Viet Nam, during the surge of the pandemic, SCG continued to extend resources and support to the government and the communities in hot-spot areas including HCM City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, Quang Binh, Ba Ria -Vung Tau, and Ha Noi. SCG handed over about 4,000 paper field hospital beds, 53 modular bathrooms, real-time PCR test kits and medical equipment, amounting to over VND30 billion. It also donated VND10.6 billion to the Government to be allocated for vaccine procurement purposes. Amid the pandemic, SCG's subsidiaries strictly complied with… Read full this story

