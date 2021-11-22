Rubber latex rises in price, businesses benefit

Exploiting rubber latex. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn HÀ NỘI — Rubber latex businesses are reporting positive profits thanks to skyrocketing prices since the beginning of this year. The natural rubber industry has emerged as a remarkable bright spot, as the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects the production and business of all economic sectors. Rubber products increased by 13.9 per cent in volume and 46.5 per cent in value in 10 months of this year over the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The average export price of many rubber products in 10 months reached US$1,680 per tonne, up 4.1 per cent over the same period last year. A report by the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) said that the total global demand for natural rubber this year is estimated to grow by 9.3 per cent year-on-year to 14.1 billion tonnes. Meanwhile, the supply is estimated to grow only 2 per cent, reaching 13.86 billion tonnes. ACB Securities Company (ACBS) said that the rising demand for rubber was due to the recovery of the global economy after the pandemic when vaccination rates were increasing. The recovery of the global economy would stimulate transportation activities in both civil and industrial sectors,… Read full this story

