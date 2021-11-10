Resuming international flights a necessary move: experts

The MoT recently submitted to the Prime Minister a plan on the resumption of regular international flights with the aim of helping tackle difficulties facing airlines, promote economic recovery, and revive the tourism industry. Vo Huy Cuong, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), said many countries across the world have reopened international flights, and Vietnam, which has suspended such flights since early February 2020, should not be an exception. The best possible conditions will be provided for tourists with "vaccine passports," he added. Highlighting the necessity to resume international flights, Nguyen Quang Trung, head of the planning and development division of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation, held that to achieve the twin targets of developing the economy and ensuring pandemic prevention and control, the aviation sector should prioritize passengers from countries which have well controlled COVID-19 like the Republic of Korea, Japan, the U.S., and European nations. He noted entry and quarantine rules receive the most attention now. The current policy of seven days of concentrated quarantine and then another seven days of home quarantine can attract only overseas Vietnamese wishing to return home, and it needs changes so as to attract foreign tourists. Echoing the view,… Read full this story

