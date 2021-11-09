Barriers on Lê Quang Đạo Road in Hà Nội after a cluster of 50 new infections were found in Nam Từ Liêm District. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced a record number of daily cases in Hà Nội on Tuesday after 268 new cases were detected in the capital city. Daily cases across the country have continued to increase with 8,133 new infections, a rise of 175 compared to Monday. Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 984,805. Tuesday’s figures include four imported cases; 3,952 infections were found in the community. HCM City topped the list with 1,276, followed by the southern provinces of Đồng Nai (923), Bình Dương (619), Sóc Trăng (572), An Giang (557), and Đồng Tháp (379). Other cases were found in Kiên Giang (291), Cà Mau (285), Bình Thuận (279), Tây Ninh (241), Bạc Liêu (232), Tiền Giang (207), Đắk Lắk (197), Trà Vinh (180), Cần Thơ (163), Vĩnh Long (154), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (154), Hà Giang (127), Bình Phước (108), Khánh Hòa (99), Long An (93), Bình Định (65), Hậu Giang (58), Bến Tre (50), Nghệ An (50), Ninh Thuận (49), Bắc Ninh (46), Gia… Read full this story

Record number of cases in Hà Nội on Tuesday have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.