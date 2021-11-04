Ngọc Ngà Quảng Ninh Province is one of the localities that have well-controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost no cases of infection in the past 3 months. Utilising many solutions to catch up with the "new normal", it is gradually recovering its tourism industry by making domestic travellers a focus. In order for the tourism industry to regain its growth momentum, Quảng Ninh is using many methods. Visitors are entitled to free tickets to visit Hạ Long Bay, the Yên Tử tourism site and Quảng Ninh Museum from now until the end of 2021, as well as subsidised bus fares from Vân Đồn airport to Dốc Đỏ, Uông Bí City, and vice versa. Local tourism and travel businesses are preparing the necessary conditions to resume operations as soon as possible and developing programmes to promote safe tourism. According to the director of the provincial Tourism Department Phạm Ngọc Thủy, 50 events are going to be held across the province to stimulate travel demand from now to the end of 2021. The highlight will be events to welcome visitors to "Yên Tử — An Autumn Journey to Buddha Land" festival, Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon and Winter Carnival 2021. In addition, the province will also organise events… Read full this story

Quảng Ninh gears up to resume tourism post-pandemic have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.