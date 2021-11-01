Quang Nam Unesco sites gear up for post-Covid-19 tourism recovery

HANOI (Vietnam News/Asia News Network): Two Unesco World Heritage sites in Vietnam are getting ready to begin receiving tourists, again as part of wider a pilot scheme to reintroduce tourism in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ancient town of Hội An and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary will be the first areas in the central province of Quảng Nam to welcome tourists from November. Vice-chairman of the provincial People's Committee, Trần Văn Tân, announced the following businesses in the Old Quarter of Hội An town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary will be part of the pilot; Tui Blue Hotel, Vinpearl Resort and Golf Nam Hội An; VinWonders Nam Hội An and Vinpearl Golf Nam Hội An. They will offer closed and combined tours in the first stage of the pilot plan, before hosting international visitors in the second stage by January of 2022. He said the province will open its doors to all international tourists in the third stage of the plan, after successful implementation of the first two stages. About 2,000 labourers working at the eight pilot destinations have received one shot of vaccine as of October. Only 146 others have yet to receive vaccines, he added. The province has… Read full this story

