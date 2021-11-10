PV GAS’s market cap exceed US$10 billion

PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has become one of the five businesses with market capitalisation of over US$10 billion in November. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has become one of the five businesses with market capitalisation of over US$10 billion in November. The rest four enterprises in the list are Vinhomes, Vingroup, Vietcombank, and Hòa Phát Group. Statistics from the HCM City Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market capitalisation of companies listed at the floor reached over VNĐ5.6 quadrillion (US$247.7 billion) in late October, up 9.1 per cent over the previous month and accounting for 89 per cent of the national GDP in 2020. Particularly, the HoSE reported that it has seen 45 enterprises with market capitalisation exceeding $1 billion, up 15 per cent compared to that in September with some new names. With its stock price rising 48 per cent since the beginning of this year, PV GAS has made a record in the price at VNĐ125,000 per share in October, pushing the firm's market cap to VNĐ238.28 trillion ($10.54 billion). Earlier this year, PV GAS has been named among the top 50 listed companies 2021 by Forbes Vietnam for the 9th consecutive year…. Read full this story

