A traffic jam in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Transport experts are still sceptical about how effective a plan to collect toll fees from cars entering Hà Nội's downtown areas will be at reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city – the very reason the city’s transport authorities want to introduce the measures. According to the plan proposed by Hà Nội Public Transport Management Centre, car drivers will have to pay between VNĐ50,000-100,000 (US$2.2 – US$4.4) to enter downtown areas on ordinary days. Toll fees would change depending on time frames. Time frames with low traffic density would require a small or no toll fee. There would also be no toll fees during the weekends and holidays. The plan places 87 toll booths at 68 locations within Ring Road 3, situated on traffic routes leading towards downtown Hà Nội. A similar toll fee plan was introduced in HCM City recently in which cars entering the city centre during peak times, 6am – 9am and 3pm – 7pm, have to pay VNĐ40,000-70,000 per entry. Chief of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee, Trần Hữu Minh, said that the policy of collecting tolls from private vehicles when… Read full this story

Public transport must improve if toll on cars entering Hà Nội is approved have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.