The two sides agreed to maintain and promote the exchange of delegations and all-level meetings, implement existing cooperation mechanisms in a flexible manner and effectively carry out the Vietnam-Australia action plan for 2020-2023, and the Vietnam – Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) so as to soon double the two-way trade, towards becoming one of the 10 trading partners of each other. PM Chinh used the occasion to thank the Australian Government for its commitment of 5.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Vietnam, noting his hope that Australia will continue to support Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control, and socio-economic development. He spoke highly of the thriving relations between Vietnam and Australia, especially the two-way trade value that hit 9.1 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, up more than 50 percent year-on-year despite the pandemic. The leader appreciated Australia’s continuing to provide official development assistance (ODA) at the high level for Vietnam, reaching 78.9 million AUD in the 2021-2022 financial year. Highlighting the outcomes of the third Vietnam – Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Chinh said it demonstrates the two countries' resolve to boost the strategic partnership. The Vietnamese Government leader suggested Australia… Read full this story

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosts Australian minister have 343 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.