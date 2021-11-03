Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh begins official visit to France

The trip serves as an opportunity to strengthen the Vietnam-France strategic partnership. Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage began the official visit to France from November 3-5 at the invitation of French Prime Minister Jean Castex. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Prestwick Airport, Scotland before leaving for France. Source: VNA The visit not only marks Chinh's first trip to a European country after taking office but more importantly it serves as an opportunity to strengthen the Vietnam-France strategic partnership. Chinh is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterpart Jean Castex, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, and Chairman of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand. The Vietnam-France strategic partnership has enjoyed great momentum as leaders from both countries share the same interest in the necessity of boosting bilateral relations. The France-based La Tribune reported during Prime Minister Chinh's visit, both sides would sign a series of agreements in fields of healthcare, aerospace, infrastructure, renewables, and hi-tech that would benefit major French corporations such as Airbus, Thales, EDF, Total or Air Liquide that are having long-term commitments in Vietnam. By 2023, Vietnam and France are set to mark the 50 th anniversary of… Read full this story

