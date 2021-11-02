Prime Minister meets leaders of U.S., RoK, Thailand, GEF

The separate meetings took place within the framework of the ongoing 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). PM Chinh and President Biden agreed to further promote the Vietnam – U.S. comprehensive partnership, including the cooperation in finance and technology to deal with climate issues, especially to fully implement the mechanisms under the Paris Agreement on climate change. The Vietnamese leader welcomed U.S. businesses' engagement in green and sustainable development areas in Vietnam. Talking to the RoK President, PM Chinh said he hopes the two countries will further intensify their strategic partnership and strengthen ties in all fields, from politics, diplomacy, trade, investment to people-to-people exchange and culture. President Moon agreed that their countries will keep close cooperation to bolster relations in economy, trade, and especially, high technology. Vietnam and the RoK will reinforce cooperation via all channels and in all aspects, including boosting delegation exchanges, both leaders concurred. Meanwhile, the PMs of Vietnam and Thailand discussed ways to advance the two countries' strategic partnership in various spheres, and in both bilateral and multilateral aspects. PM Chan-o-cha affirmed that Thailand is ready to boost multifaceted connections with Vietnam, including investment, innovation, sustainable development, digital transformation, and human resources training. The… Read full this story

