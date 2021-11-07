President praises Buddhist Sangha’s dedication to country

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (far right) attends a ceremony marking the 40th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in Hà Nội on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha celebrated its 40th founding anniversary on Sunday. The ceremony was held in Hà Nội and online with 63 cities and provinces across the country. In attendance were President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, head of the Central Mass Mobilisation Commission Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, other country's leaders, and venerable monks representing the Sangha. On behalf of the Party and State leaders, President Phúc presented a First-class Independence Medal to the Sangha. Speaking at the event, the President praised the dedication of Buddhist disciples to the country throughout the religion's 2,000-year history in Việt Nam. Whether in wartime or peacetime, the Sangha has had many shining examples of individuals who helped to gather people and build national solidarity, he said. "Thousands of Buddhist monks, nuns and disciples became patriotic soldiers who fought alongside people against the enemy. Many temples became revolutionary bases. Many monks fought and died for the country's freedom," President Phúc said. In modern times, especially when… Read full this story
