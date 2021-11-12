President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc addresses the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) on Friday.VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NÔI –President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attended and delivered a speech at the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) via videoconference at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday. President Phúc highlighted the need to adopt a new mindset and approach to bringing economies back on track to achieve sustainable development despite many challenges currently faced. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum needs to continue affirming its role as a driving force of the global economy, a hub of innovative ideas, he said, adding that APEC also needs to actively expand economic links for sustainable economic recovery and growth while upholding its guiding role in shaping the world economy in the post-pandemic period. The President said APEC's focus should be given to effective pandemic prevention and control as well as taking the lead in building an Asia-Pacific model of green and inclusive growth to realise the Putrajaya Vision 2040 – a long-term blueprint for an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful community in the region. Highlighting Việt Nam's contributions to the global common efforts for economic recovery, sustainable and inclusive… Read full this story

President addresses 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting have 330 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.