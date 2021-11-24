Policies needed to attract talented people

Professor Nguyễn Đình Đức (centre) and his students. — Photo baotintuc.vn Professor Nguyễn Đình Đức, lecturer of Hà Nội National University, speaks to the Vietnam News Agency about measures to attract talented people to work for education establishments. As one of the world's top 10,000 scientists, you have received many invitations to work for education establishments inside and outside the country. What do you think are factors that help education establishments attract talented people? I think talented people find it easy to apply to work for education establishments as well as businesses inside and outside the country. So if a university does not have preferential policies with high salaries to ensure good living conditions for lecturers, it will be hard for them to draw talent. Apart from salary, research environment is also very important. In fact, many universities at present have resources to support talented people but they have yet implemented support policies due to obstacles relating to mechanisms and policies. Universities themselves need to have dynamic policies to attract talents. Currently, there is no boundary for working environments so scientists abroad can still work with domestic universities while scientists in Việt Nam can work as visiting professors for universities… Read full this story

