PM’s official visit to deepen Vietnam-France strategic partnership

The visit takes place in the context that the Vietnam-France strategic partnership is on a positive growth momentum. The two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations and 10 years of their strategic partnership in 2023. Vietnam and France set up diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on April 12, 1973. In September 2013, the two countries established a strategic partnership on the occasion of then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung’s visit to France. Regarding the exchange of high-level delegations, the leaders of the two nations have regularly visited each other. The most recent were the visit to Vietnam by then French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in November 2018 and the France visit by then Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in April 2019. The two sides have regularly maintained cooperation mechanisms, including a defense-security strategic dialogue and an annual high-level economic dialogue. France is Vietnam’s fifth largest European trading partner after Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Italy. Bilateral trade in 2020 reached 4.81 billion USD. As of July 2021, France ranked third among European countries (after the Netherlands and the U.K.) and 16th out of 140 countries and territories investing… Read full this story

