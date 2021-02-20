PM’s Europe tour successful in all aspects, especially climate commitment, investment pledges: Deputy FM

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and UN Secretary General António Guterres during the opening day of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, UK, on November 1, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's working trip to Europe from October 31 to November 5, which included his attendance at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and visits to the UK and France, was of important significance and achieved many practical results, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tô Anh Dũng. By participating in the conference, Việt Nam has reaffirmed its strong message to all international friends about a responsible and proactive Việt Nam in handling one of the common challenges, also the most concerning issue – climate change, Dũng told the press on the outcome of the PM's six-day Europe tour. It reflected the country’s external policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, and that Việt Nam is an active and responsible member of the international community, Dũng said. PM Chính's commitment related to net zero emissions by 2050, joining the Global Methane Pledge and the Glasgow Declaration on forests and land use showed the country's determination… Read full this story

