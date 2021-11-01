PM witnesses signing of 26 cooperation deals worth billions of dollars between Việt Nam, UK

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính witnessed the exchanges of memorandums of understanding, business deals between Việt Nam and UK on Sunday (local time). — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang LONDON — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and witnessed a ceremony to sign 26 cooperation agreements between ministries, sectors and businesses of Việt Nam and the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday (London time) as part of his trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and a working visit to the UK. The agreements cover a wide range of fields from trade, agriculture, energy, education, training to environmental protection and sports. The 26 agreements included a Letter of Intent to join the Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest Finance (LEAF) Coalition, an Agreement on Cooperation to develop an action plan to strengthen linkages between the two countries' higher education institutions, a Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing cooperation in education through exchange of experiences and best strategic aspects, and a Cooperation Agreement to develop human resource training programmes for the Ministry of Planning and Investment and support start-ups of Việt Nam. Notably, Vietjet Air and Rolls-Royce Group signed an agreement to provide engines and engine services for the… Read full this story

