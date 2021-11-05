PM Pham Minh Chinh meets French President

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron During the meeting, Macron welcomed the official visit to France by PM Chinh during his first trip to Europe as Prime Minister of Vietnam. He spoke highly of Vietnam's role and position in the region, and expressed his wish to further deepen the Vietnam-France strategic partnership. The French President thanked Vietnam for giving medical masks to France when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, and announced that France will provide Vietnam with an additional 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine through the bilateral channel and 970,000 other doses through the Covax mechanism. PM Chinh thanked France for the support in vaccine and medical supplies and said he hoped the European country will continue to help Vietnam in medical supplies and the production technology of medicine for Covid-19 treatment . The two leaders hailed the effective Vietnam-France cooperation in many fields and agreed to build annual plans with specific tasks to further deepen the two countries' strategic partnership. The French side said it is ready to coordinate with Vietnam to prepare for the 12th conference on localities' cooperation in Hanoi at the end of next year. The two sides noted… Read full this story

