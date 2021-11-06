PM Phạm Minh Chính meets Director-General of UNESCO

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (left) and Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay. VNA/VNS Photo PARIS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, France, and met with Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay on November 5 (local time), during his official visit to France. The PM highlighted the role and position of UNESCO as well as its contributions to peace and prosperity in the world. He underlined that Việt Nam has paid heed to the implementation of the people-centred policy and sustainable development based on cultural and historical values, as well as environmental protection in line with the UN's sustainable development goals. Chính highly appreciated UNESCO's accompanying Việt Nam in national construction and development, and hopes that the two sides will further bolster cooperation to lift the bilateral relations to a new height in a more practical and efficient manner, particularly with a focus on sharing knowledge and ideas, promoting models and support in capacity enhancement for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development in Việt Nam. He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to uphold the role of an active and responsible member that effectively contributes to UNESCO activities during Azoulay's second term, especially as the country is… Read full this story

