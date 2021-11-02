PM meets with Australian counterpart, EC President on side-lines of COP26

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) meets with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang GLASGOW — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland (the UK), on Monday (local time). At the meeting with PM Morrison, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral cooperation issues as well as coordination in regional and international matters of mutual concern. PM Chính thanked the Australian Government and PM Morrison for the timely donation of COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment to help Việt Nam overcome the difficult period and hoped that Australia would continue assisting Việt Nam in the future. PM Morrison said Australia will donate an additional 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam, on top of the shipments of 1.5 million doses it has delivered. PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its relations with Australia and suggested Australia increase the import of farm produce and other products from Việt Nam,… Read full this story

