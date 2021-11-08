COVID-19 patients are being treated in a field hospital in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for further stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures as the number of new cases continues to rise nationwide over the past days. In the official dispatch released by the Government Office on Sunday, the Government leader requested the Steering Committees for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of provinces and Centrally-run cities to direct the strict implementation of the Government's Resolution 128/NQ-CP dated October 11, 2021 on safe adaptation, flexible and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic; guide steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control at all levels to prepare plans and scenarios for pandemic prevention and control in the locality. Provinces and cities should improve the capacity of their health systems, especially at the grassroots level, get ready to immediately establish mobile medical stations in case of outbreaks, and step up vaccination drives. The Ministry of Health was told to allocate the received vaccines, and along with the Ministry of Defence must to support localities to inject doses as quickly as possible. The PM also asked to strengthen inspections over pandemic prevention and control at agencies,… Read full this story

PM instructs intensification of measures to fight COVID-19 have 326 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.