PM holds talks with French National Assembly President

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is welcomed by French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand. — VNA/VNS Photo PARIS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính spoke highly of important contributions made by the parliaments of Việt Nam and France to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries while holding talks with French National Assembly (NA) President Richard Ferrand on Thursday morning (local time). Chính reiterated his gratitude towards French Government for donating 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam through the bilateral mechanism and one million doses through the COVAX mechanism, considering this a testament to the close relationship between the two countries. The two leaders agreed that Việt Nam and France have a special historical relationship and cohesion in all aspects, from political relations, economic cooperation to culture, architecture, cuisine and people. They expressed determination to deepen the Việt Nam-France Strategic Partnership in various fields such as politics, diplomacy, national defence, economy, trade, investment, culture and education. The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, agreeing that countries should promote their responsible roles and contribute to peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region. French NA President Richard Ferrand spoke about France's Indo-Pacific strategy and affirmed the importance…

