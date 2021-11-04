PM Chính holds talks with French Senate President Gerard Larcher

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) and President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher at the meeting in Paris. — VNA/VNS Photo PARIS — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher following the official welcome ceremony on Wednesday (local time). Larcher affirmed that France attaches importance to Việt Nam's position and role, and wishes to deepen the bilateral traditional friendship and strategic partnership in various areas. The Senate of France said he wishes to further step up ties with the Vietnamese legislature, he said. PM Chính, for his part, hailed the two legislatures' important contributions to consolidating bilateral all-around ties, including promoting locality-to-locality collaboration. He wished that France would continue assisting Việt Nam in improving medical capacity and training culture management officers. The PM proposed France consider increasing scholarships to Vietnamese students, help Việt Nam restore France-Việt Nam cultural heritages like Long Biên Bridge (in Hà Nội) or those bearing the mark of France in Việt Nam. On regional and global issues of shared concern, including the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) issue, they stressed that countries need to contribute to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity; ensuring security, maritime and aviation safety and… Read full this story

