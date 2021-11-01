PM calls for int’t support in Việt Nam’s green development efforts on sidelines of COP26

PM Phạm Minh Chính Chính witnessed the exchanges of memoranda of understanding with a total capitals of US$8.5 billion for three Vietnamese businesses to help with sustainable development projects. — Photo from the Việt Nam Government Portal GLASGOW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính along with many foreign investors and business executives attended a forum on the prospects of business and sustainable development in Việt Nam held on the sidelines of 26th United Nations' Conference of Parties (COP26). The dialogue, themed prosperous and sustainable future through private sector investment, was held by Standard Chartered Bank, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnamese embassy in the UK. Under the chair of Jose Vinals, Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, the conference drew the participation of more than 300 senior leaders of businesses and foreign investors who are customers of Standard Chartered and businesses that are members of the British Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (Britcham). At the meeting, PM Chính discussed in detail the major policies of Việt Nam, the prospects of doing business and investing in Việt Nam, Việt Nam's goals at COP26 and sustainable development objectives it sets sight out as well as the opportunities and challenges Việt Nam is facing… Read full this story

