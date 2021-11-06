PM arrives in Hà Nội, concluding Europe working trip

Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm (left) hands over medical equipment and supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic fight donated by individuals and organisations during the Prime Minister’s working trip to Europe. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking delegation from Việt Nam returned to Hà Nội on Saturday, concluding their trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), and a working visit to the UK plus an official visit to France. The tour from October 31 to November 5 was made at the invitation of Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson and French Prime Minister, Jean Castex. Upon their arrival at Nội Bài International Airport, Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm, on behalf of the delegation, handed over medical equipment, supplies and funding for the COVID-19 pandemic fight donated by individuals and organisations during the PM's working trip to Europe to representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee. The supplies, for COVID-19 treatment worth more than US$5 million, was donated by overseas Vietnamese and agencies in the UK and France, along with more than 400,000 syringes and medical supplies by the France-Việt Nam medical association. The Vietnam Fatherland… Read full this story

