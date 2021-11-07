Phu Quoc expected to serve 3,000-5,000 international tourists each month

The People's Committee of Kien Giang province on October 21 issued a pilot plan to welcome international tourists using “vaccine passports” to Phu Quoc island beginning November 20. The second phase, from March 20, 2022 to June 20, 2022, will involve evaluation of the first phase and a scale of 5,000 to 10,000 guests per month if all requirements are met. Under the plan, visitors from countries with high safety in COVID-19 prevention and control in regions such as Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia will need to book package tours of travel agencies if they want to go to Phu Quoc. To enter the country, visitors must meet certain requirements, including a certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19 recognized by relevant authorities in Vietnam, or a proof of COVID-19 recovery, along with an English certificate of negative COVID-19 test results via RT-PCR method within 72 hours before departure. Children under 18 years old with a valid negative COVID-19 test result are allowed to travel to Phu Quoc with fully vaccinated parents or guardians. Before reopening to international tourists, Kien Giang on November 1 began to welcome domestic holidaymakers on a trial basis at… Read full this story

