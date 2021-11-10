The capital outlay to explore a single potential well runs between US$10-15 million, with a success rate of just 20 per cent. — Photo vietnamplus.vn Hà Nội — Output contraction is an inevitable part of exploiting finite oil and gas fields worldwide. In Việt Nam, most of the active fields have been exploited since 1986. The Việt Nam petroleum sector is calling for more favourable policies from the government, to offset an output drop in the sector. After decades of extraction, many high-performance fields are approaching the end of their lifespan. Output shrank by 15-25 per cent per year. With current fields running out, discovering new fields is the only way to maintain output. Unfortunately, exploration activities are declining, due to adverse policies. The Việt Nam Petroleum Club (PCV) and the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) are calling for a change in the government's policies to boost petroleum exploration. In the past, the government directly reinvested 10-15 per cent of petroleum revenue into exploration activities. Now, petroleum revenue has to be submitted in full to the state budget, before any portion of it can be reinvested in the petroleum sector. This mechanism delays money flow and has caused a fall… Read full this story

Petroleum sector seeks protective policies to counter contraction have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.