Party leader celebrates cultural contributions at conference opening

The National Cultural Conference. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — A conference to celebrate and preserve Việt Nam's cultural heritage has been launched with top government officials including Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in attendance. Party leader Trọng praised the great contributions of the entire Party, people, Party members, and the intellectuals and artists in the field of culture in recent times. This is the second National Cultural Conference to be held since 1946. It aims to invigorate national aspirations as the country enters a new period of rapid and sustainable development. The National Cultural Conference will implement the 13th National Party Congress' Resolution. In keeping with pandemic prevention and control measures, 63 provinces and cities nationwide will access events via video link. The conference, which is held by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, was also attended by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, among others. Leaders of ministries, sectors, central agencies, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and localities across the nation, along with representatives from socio-political organisations, art, and cultural associations, as well as scientists, cultural experts, intellectuals, and artists, are also taking part.

