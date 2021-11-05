Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the French Communist Party. — VNA/VNS Photo PARIS — Cooperation between the communist parties of Việt Nam and France has significantly contributed to the nations' strategic partnership and connected their peoples, stated Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính while receiving Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the French Communist Party, on November 4 (local time). At the reception, he lauded the bilateral work done in marking 110 years since President Hồ Chí Minh arrived in Marseille, his first destination in France as part of his journey to look for ways for national salvation. The PM highlighted that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always value the solidarity and valuable support from French communists and people for Việt Nam in its past struggles for independence and current national protection and development causes. PM Chính informed his guest on development orientations of Việt Nam put forth at the 13th National Party Congress and outcomes of his meetings with French leaders. He lauded measures agreed between the sides to deepen the bilateral ties. For his part, Fabien Roussel believed Chính's current official visit to France will create an impetus for the countries' ties to continue to develop strongly in the future…. Read full this story

Party cooperation significantly contributes to Việt Nam-France ties: PM have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.