Pandemic prevention ensured when welcoming foreign tourists: Deputy spokeswoman

She said the Vietnamese Government had agreed on a pilot road-map to welcoming foreign tourists to Vietnam in three stages, with the first stage from November 2021, the second from January 2022 and the third from the second quarter of 2022. During the first stage, foreign tourists participating in package tours and arriving via either charter or commercial flights will be allowed to Phu Quoc city in the southern province of Kien Giang, the central province of Khanh Hoa, the central province of Quang Nam and the central city of Da Nang. They must show papers required by Vietnam’s agencies including certificates of full COVID-19 vaccination or full recovery from the disease, she said. The deputy spokesperson also noted that foreign arrivals are required to follow pandemic prevention and control measures as guided by relevant agencies and localities. She said in order to ensure the absolute safety of residents, localities allowed for the pilot reception of foreigners are accelerating the injection of second vaccine shots for all locals, including migrant laborers from other localities. The localities are also to divide several large-scale tourist areas and resorts into exclusive areas for foreign tourists, she said. Source: VNA
