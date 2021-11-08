Overcrowding seen during first two days of Cát Linh-Hà Đông elevated rail line operation

Passengers seen experiencing the Cát Linh-Hà Đông urban elevated rail line in Hà Nội on Sunday. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức HÀ NỘI — The Cát Linh-Hà Đông urban elevated rail line – the first of its kind in Việt Nam – carried about 80,000 passengers over the weekend after it started commercial operation on Saturday morning. On Sunday alone, 141 trips were made on the line, carrying more than 54,100 passengers. People flocked to experience first-hand the metro which is now offering free tickets for the first 15 days of its operation. Vũ Hồng Trường, director general of Hà Nội Metro One Member Limited Company (Hanoi Metro) – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hà Nội – said that preparing for commercial operations, the company implemented COVID-19 prevention and control plans per requirements by health authorities including disinfection and QR code scanning for passengers. Each train now carries less than 50 per cent of its designed capacity. However, from 9.30am to 11am on Sunday, overcrowding was seen on the first floor of Cát Linh Metro Station, affecting COVID-19 prevention and control work, Trường said. Responding to the situation, the station staff used barriers to separate passengers… Read full this story

