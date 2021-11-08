Over 90mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Việt Nam, 83 per cent of adults received at least one shot

A student in Kiên Giang Province is injected with a COVID-19 vaccine. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt HÀ NỘI — More than 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam so far, according to the figures from the National COVID-19 Vaccine Portal on Monday. Accordingly, among the total 90,803,650 doses, over 61 million people have been given one dose while more than 29 million have received the full two doses. On Sunday, more than 1 million doses were administered. So far, the rate of one dose coverage in Việt Nam has reached over 83 per cent, and the rate for two doses was nearly 40 per cent of the population aged 18 years and over. The latest milestone was achieved eight months after Việt Nam officially started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in early March with priority for frontline workers. Thirteen out of 63 provinces and cities had given at least 1 dose of vaccine to over 95 per cent of the population aged 18 years and over. These are Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh, Đà Nẵng, Khánh Hòa, Ninh Thuận, HCM City, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Đồng Nai, Long An, Lâm Đồng, Vĩnh Long and Bình Dương. Twelve localities had achieved coverage… Read full this story

