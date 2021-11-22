Over 700,000 employees have decided to receive a one-time social insurance payment in the first 10 months of this year.— Photo baotintuc.vn HÀ NỘI — Over 700,000 employees decided to receive a one-time social insurance allowance in the first 10 months of this year. The number is 5.45 per cent higher than the same period last year, according to data from the Việt Nam Social Security. Việt Nam Social Security said that the reason for the increase of employees who decided to receive a one-time social insurance payment was due to the COVID-19-pandemic. Phan Xuân H, living in Liên Chiểu District, Đà Nẵng, is a civil servant. He has had more than 20 years participating in compulsory social insurance. Recently, due to the pandemic, he decided to receive a one-time social insurance allowance, worth about VNĐ30 million (US$1,300). He said his wife was an employee of a tourism business in the city. She has had no income for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Therefore, the four people in his family depended on his income, so it was very difficult, he said. "I decide to receive the one-time social insurance allowance to cover daily expenses," he added. Nguyễn Thị Hoa, of Nha… Read full this story

Over 700,000 employees receive one-time social insurance allowance this year have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.