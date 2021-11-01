The project, implemented by the Saigon Children’s Charity (saigonchildren), was inaugurated on January 8. The project has built a new classroom, a toilet block and a playground on a area of 357 square meters for the Kim Đồng Primary School in Kinh Cùng Township, Phụng Hiệp District. In addition to support from the local authorities, the project was made possible with financial support from individual donors (Tsanh Mỹ Linh, Tam Trần) and corporate donors (BASF, MKVN, HP, Nippon Paint Việt Nam). As part of the inauguration ceremony, BASF and their partners donated children’s books and HP donated a computer along with a printer to support teachers and students. At the ceremony, Angelique Masse Nguyen, Head of Fundraising and Communications at saigonchildren, said “Building schools in remote areas is one of our core programmes to provide disadvantaged children with access to education. When we build a school, we are in fact contributing bricks to build a generation’s future.” Before the renovation, the schoolchildren attended their classes in rundown facilities that were built in 1996 with basic structures and materials. The new facilities will not only give them a safer and more comfortable place to learn, but also help them practice hygiene… Read full this story

Ninety students benefit from primary school upgrade in remote area have 390 words, post on ven.vn at November 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.