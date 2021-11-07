New COVID-19 clusters detected in Hà Nội

Fabrics stores at Ninh Hiệp Market are closed after a series of COVID-19 cases were detected. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội reported 93 positive cases of COVID-19 including 54 community cases from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday. According to the city Department of Health, the capital currently has eight COVID-19 hotspots. Among the new cases reported on Saturday, 28 cases were linked to Ninh Hiệp Market in Gia Lâm District; 14 cases related to Tân Triều Commune, Thanh Trì District; and eight cases from Bưởi Road, Ba Đình District. Other cases were reported in Bạch Trữ Hamlet, Mê Linh District; Phú La, Hà Đông District; Sài Sơn, Quốc Oai Town; Lê Đức Thọ Street in Mỹ Dình Ward; and Thủ Lệ, Ba Đình District. Eight positive cases were confirmed at a hotel where the Vietnamese national football team is staying. The city’s Centre for Disease Control on Saturday issued an urgent notice looking for visitors to the Charmvit Building and Grand Plaza Hotel at No 117 Trần Duy Hưng Street in Cầu Giấy District between October 28 and November 6. Grand Plaza Hotel where the Vietnamese football team is staying has reported positive cases of COVID-19…. Read full this story

