Nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths reported on Friday

Argentina donates 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Việt Nam 508 mobile medical units set up in Hà Nội after rise in cases 94 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, booster shot to start at year-end 13 wards, communes, towns in HCM City at 'high level' of COVID risk HCM City district told to take preventive measures as COVID clusters emerge in families Medical staff in Hà Nội take a sample for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Việt Nam on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 1,009,879. The Ministry of Health also announced a further 81 deaths. Out of the new cases, 4,180 were detected in the community and six were imported and quarantined upon arrival. Compared to the previous day, the number of daily cases has increased nationally by 831 cases. HCM City again tops the daily list with 1,388 new infections, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 813, and An Giang Province with 661. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 176 new cases on Friday. The other infections were found in Bình Dương (654), Tiền Giang (634), Tây Ninh (517), Kiên Giang (403), Đồng Tháp (383), Sóc Trăng (298), Bình Thuận… Read full this story

