Nearly 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday

People in a locked down area in Phú Đô Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District line up, waiting for COVID-19 tests. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,467 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 1,018,346. The Ministry of Health also announced a further 88 deaths, bring total fatalities related to COVID-19 in Việt Nam to 23,018, accounting for 2.3 per cent of total infection. Out of the new cases, 16 were imported ones while 8,481 are locally transmitted including both community cases and those in quarantine/locked down areas. Among these, 3,940 are detected in the community. The number of daily cases fell by 495 compared to the previous day. HCM City again tops the list with 1,240 new infections, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 743, and Bình Dương Province with 631. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 152 new cases on Saturday. The other infections were found in Tây Ninh (593), An Giang (547), Đồng Tháp (459), Tiền Giang (356), Sóc Trăng (296), Vĩnh Long (292), Cà Mau (271), Bình Thuận (265), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (224), Khánh Hòa (209), Bình Phước (198), Bạc Liêu (188),… Read full this story

